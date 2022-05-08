CAF certifies Malawi’s  Bingu Stadium fit

Football Association of Malawi of Malawi (FAM) has breathed a sigh of relief following Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) approve Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe to host international competitive matches.

Breaking the news on Twitter, FAM president Walter Nyamilandu said: “The magnificent Bingu National Stadium has been approved to host international competitions organised by CAF/Fifa. We are delighted that the fans will be able to watch the Flames live and direct at home.”

However, a statement released by CAF, to FAM general secretary Alfred Gunda, signed by Development Director Raul Chipenda said the approval was temporary.

“Please note that the approved stadium will be set as the venue to host the Group D match between Malawi and Ethiopia, related to the group qualifiers of the Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 match-day one.

“Once again we emphasise that the quality stadiums are fundamental to the development and progress of African football; hence, the regulations and its requirements compliance will be implemented strictly by CAF,” reads the statement in part.

CAF also commended FAM for improving the facilities, saying: “We appreciate your contribution in helping us the raise the level of African football with improved facilities as we continue to gain exposure at a global audience.”

Gunda in an interview commended the Malawi government for supporting FAM to have the stadium certified to host international competitive games.

“We have come a long way to achieve this and we must thank the Malawian government and the FAM leadership for the effort and resources that has enabled us to get this status.

“It was important to have the pitch certified for international matches so that the Flames play home matches in Malawi to manage costs and allow Malawians to support their beloved Flames at their backyard,” said Gunda.

He also said they would not relax to get a permanent approval by working on the shortfalls the inspectors raised.

During the World Cup qualifiers, Malawi played their matches at Orlando Stadium in South Africa after the Bingu National Stadium was banned to host international matches.

