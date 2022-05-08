Chakwera says churches free to criticise his administration

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has assured the clergy that his administration would not harass religious leaders over constructive criticism they give to Government.

President Dr Chakwera said this on Sunday when he attended Sunday prayers at Nkhoma CCAP headquarters in Lilongwe.

His remarks come just a few weeks after the Nkhoma Synod issued a pastoral letter criticising the government on some governance issues, including corruption.

But Chakwera said his administration would not take the criticisms personal.

“You will not see us come to you over tax issues or any harassment because you have criticised me or the government,” he said.

The President assured all religions in the country of total freedom of worship under his administration.

He also called on the clergy to continue praying for the country as it goes through turbulent economic times due to what he said covid-19 pandemic, climate change and choking loans which the former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) took.

He said the situation is now under control but said some government policies aimed at turning around the economy might be unpopular.

