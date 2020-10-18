Callista heaps praise on Mwenifumbo as  ‘development conscious’ politician

Former first lady, Callista Mutharika, has upheld UTM party candidate for the Karonga Central by-election, Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo, saying the “man is a peacemaker and always development conscious.”

Callista, widow to late president Bingu wa Mutharika, said on Saturday at a rally organised by Mwenifumbo at Lupembe grounds, that men like Mwenifumbo were rare to find in the country.

The former First Lady said she appreciated on her own accord some of the development projects that Mwenifumbo has been doing, and continues to do for the people in the constituency despite him not being a sitting parliamentarian.

“I also want to thank him for his vocal role in preaching peace in this area during this campaign period. This is a development that is very difficult for politicians especially during election time,” said Mutharika.

UTM regional governor for the northern region, Moses Mlenga, while echoing with Callista thanked the constituents for their love and support to their candidate, Mwenifumbo.

“I have heard our colleagues are dishing out cash and party materials to everyone everyday when they hold their rallies. If you were not development conscious you would have been with them and not with us,” said Mulenga.

On his part, Mwenifumbo said what he knew was that all candidates in the by-election race are one but with different political ideologies that’s why he has been preaching for peace despite being provoked several times.

Within two months, Nyasa Times has verified, Mwenifumbo has helped repair boreholes, has recently handed over one new one, has upgraded roads and is helping out in construction of teacher houses and school blocks, among others.

