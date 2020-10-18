DPP top brass drum support for Mwalughali ahead of Karonga by-election 

Former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) senior members of the party on Saturday stormed Karonga Central Constituency where they wooed constituents to vote for their candidate, Ernest Mwalughali, as their legislator in a by-election scheduled for November 10 next month.

Among those that came for the rally, that was characterized by unexpected pomp, were the party’s vice president for the north Goodall Gondwe, treasurer general Jappie Mhango, parliamentary chief whip Simon Vuwa Kaunda and the party’s spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira.

Speaking at the rally, held at Lupembe Scheme grounds, Gondwe asked the constituents to vote for Mwalughali arguing he had “considerable experience and maturity” as he once served as ward councillor in the area.

On his part, Kaunda asked constituents to elect Mwalughali saying the Tonse alliance government has practically failed to walk their Tonse agenda.

He said the infighting in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM over supremacy “a perfect projection that the Tonse government offers no hope.”

Kaunda said:“Don’t believe them. They promised you a number of things but they have failed to achieve even a single one, why should you still trust such people? If they are there to develop, why are they fighting each other here in Karonga Central?

“These are the type of questions you must be asking yourselves. If you want development, Mwalughali is the man, because he will only be focused on his development agenda and not some cheap intraparty politics like it is happening in Tonse.”

Mpinganjira, on the other hand, assured the constituents that DPP would be back in power in 2025.

The spokesperson spat on senior cabinet ministers who have been in the constituency just to distribute party materials and money instead of talking development.

“If they love you what development have they brought here since this seat was declared vacant? Mwalughali will help you, these others simply want to use you,” said Mpinganjira.

Mhango, taking his turn, reminded the constituents that the district already had two DPP legislators, and that voting Mwalughali meant there would be a strong voice for them in parliament as well as at council level.

He assured the constituents that he would continue his development agenda from where he left from when he served as ward councilor for the area.

Mwalughali is facing MCP candidate Leonard Mwalwanda, Frank Mwenifumbo of UTM, independent candidate Florence Nthakomwa and 27-year-old Sichali of Mbakuwaku for Movement.

Karonga Central Constituency seat felt vacant after the death of MCP’s legislator Cornelius Mwalwanda, a renowned economist who served as cabinet minister in the Joyce Banda administration.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares