Calm returns at Chanco after day of students riots

Calm has returned at the University of Malawi constituent college, Chancellor College in Zomba, after a day when students violently protested against the failure to learn following a strike by support staff for a pay hike.

The students blocked the road to the campus on Thursday and chanted anti-government songs before the police swiftly responded with tear-gas to disperse the protesting students.

The police were just on time before the students went got into town and managed to get them back into the campus.

The law enforcers then removed the materials the students used to block the road to the campus.

The support staff are seeking an 18 per cent pay increase which the University of Malawi council is refusing to implement.

The support staff on Thursday disconnected water at the campus as part of the strategies to force the council into fresh discussions over the salary increment matter.

Police said no one was injured and arrested during the fracas as the students protested.

