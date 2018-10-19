Bushiri in India for soul winning campaign

Determined. Forward-looking. Uncompromising. These could be some of adjectives to describe South African-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s resolve in preaching the gospel with the latest being his arrival in India for the two-day crusade.

Bushiri arrived in the Hindu-dominated India on Thursday to win more souls for Jesus Christ as the Global Prophetic Tour continues.

The India crusade, which started on Thursday with Prophetess Mary Bushiri, has already kicked off on a high note with thousands giving their lives to Christ.

In a country dominated by Hindus and Muslims, Bushiri aims to win more souls for Jesus Christ in a 1.2 populated nation with only 2.3 percent being Christians.

In an interview during the arrival, Malawian born leader of the ECG said he is ready to minister and also to be used by God.

“As already said earlier, our church is in an overdrive. We are preaching to every corner of the globe and we not tiring,” he said.

So far in Asia alone, the Prophet has already preached to thousands in South Korea and Dubai.

During a crusade in Cape Town, the Prophet announced that so far 2.5 million people have already been won.

Some facts about India and religion:

According to the 2011 census, 79.8 percent of the 1.2 billion population of India practices Hinduism. About 14.2 percent adheres to Islam. The remaining 6 percent adheres to other religions (Christianity, Sikhism, Buddhism, Jainism and various indigenous ethnically-bound faiths). Christianity is the 3rd largest religion in India. There are about 30 million christians in India. Accounting to 2.3 percent of the 1.2 billion people. Christianity is a minority religion in India with only 2.3 percent of the entire population.

