Kabwila’s main contender preaches peace, confident of victory

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Salima North West legislator, Jessie Kabwila, main contender in primary elections Enock Phale has preached peace to enable the exercise to finally see the light of the day.

MCP recently called off the highly contested primary elections in the area due to various reason prime being conflicts that surrounded legitimacy of delegates that arrived at the venue of Mlesi Primary school in the district.

Apart from Phale, Jason Kamthiti and Moses Buwa were also contesting for the parliamentary seat.

While expressing optimism of victory, Phale still believes that though some players feel the situation is volatile, there is still room for peace to prevail and hold the elections as soon as possible.

“What am only aware of is that the election process was called off because the presiding officer(s) felt the situation was full of tension and volatile for free and fair elections. Am not sure of what he saw beyond what made the team call off the primaries,” said Phale adding that he has good relationships will all those involved.

Asked if he believes that the elections once held will be free and fair, Phale said “I believe in my party and that the party leadership is competent enough to handle this standstill and provide the constituency and all of us as aspirants a best wayforward. I have the confidence in my party am very hopeful that the party is going to facilitate a free and fair elections.”

In his manifesto, Phale wants to translate into full operation my party’s manifesto for all Malawians including those of his home area by addressing issues related to improved education at all levels, improved health services, provide access to not only water But clean and safe water for domestic, industrial and agricultural use.

“I would like to see my area enjoy a robust agriculture system that has to benefit everybody in my constituency from production (farm/ gardens/ fishing to satisfactory returns (market) so that we have sufficient food and surplus for sale.

“Many Youths in my area seem not be self reliant economically and this is posing some social risks and it’s my wish that we can have deliberate policies what would engage our youths to be involved in entrepreneurship activities within anybody’s level of education and competencies,” he said.

