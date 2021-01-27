Cama cautions opposition leader Nankhumwa against ‘fuel politics’

The Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) has cautioned the Leader of Opposition in parliament, Kondwani Nankhumwa to stop politicizing fuel in the country especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

CAMA executive director, John Kapito said in a statement made available to Nyasa Times that Nankhumwa’ s recent demands for government to reduce prices of fuel raises more questions than answers.

“We wonder whether they themselves are not part of government, politicians including those in opposition understand the pricing of fuel in the country and they can easily go in Parliament to remove all the levies and taxes that are added to the cost of fuel, levies and taxes constitute above fifty percent of the fuel pump prices.

“We wonder why they should use a political podium when the powers to remove and add taxes and levies on fuel are within their powers, why should our politicians pretend to be clever only when they are in opposition on matters that are supposed to be handled by themselves?” said Kapito.

The consumer rights activist said most Parliamentarians are confusing Malawians by suggesting that fuel prices can be reduced without Parliament debating such tax removals on fuel, adding political leaders mislead Malawians on a product so sensitive to the lives of many consumers by pushing blame when the powers to reduce fuel price rests with them.

“Is it just seeking relevance or popularity? The pricing model of fuel in Malawi is not a secret to any interested person including our politician and it has two components which is the FOB price and levies or taxes that are added on top of FOB prices.

“Unfortunately, the Government levies and taxes constitute almost 50% of the pump price and indeed if any politician and mostly those that sit in parliament would wish to have fuel prices reduced all they have to do is to remove all the taxes that are imposed on fuel and Malawi would have the cheapest prices of petroleum products and make consumers and opposition members of Parliament happy.”

Kapito has since warned Nankhumwa to refrain from making careless statements that are just to make them relevant and popular at the expense of the poor.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!