DPP joins Covid-19 fight with K4.5m PPE donation at Queen’s Hospital

Main opposition, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has today joined hands in the fight against Covid-19 as its members of parliament donated various personal protective equipment (PPEs) to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

QECH is amongst the worst hit medical facilities in the country with highest Covid-19 admission and death rates.

The donation by the DPP members of parliament came as parliament lost two of its legislators who have succumbed to covid-19.

The donated items include 200 gowns, 140 cellular blankets, 50 cartons of face masks and 50 cartons of gloves worth MK4.5 million.

Chief Hospital Administrator Gibson Mgwira extended a message of appreciation to the DPP leadership in Parliament for the donation, which he said would go a long way to easing the many challenges that the medical staff encounter as they treat and care for COVID-19 patients.

Speaking on behalf of DPP MPs, Mwanza West legislator Joyce Chitsulo said the donation was in response to President Lazarus Chakwera’s State of Disaster declaration. She expressed appreciation to all COVID-19 frontline health workers “for putting their own lives on the line to save others”.

Some of the MPs who attended the handover ceremony at QECH included Ben Phiri, Victor Musowa, Sameer Suleman and Chipiliro Mpinganjira, among others.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!