Malawi govt to splash out K10bn to hunger stricken families

Government says it will give out K10.8 billion to two million hunger stricken families.

The government has since appealed for calm as it is sourcing the K10.8 billion deficit to support the families that are likely to be affected by hunger this year.

The development comes as Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) is on a drive of offering humanitarian assistance to over 2 million families which the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee projected would be affected by hunger between December 2020 and March 2021.

In a joint statement, Dodma and World Food Programme, indicate that the currently would require 10.8 billion kwacha to successfully cushion the likely to be affected families.

Chipiliro Khamula spokesperson for Dodma said the department has now started engaging its partners on how to source the 10.8 billion kwacha deficit.

Meanwhile, Leonard Chimwaza an agriculture expert has called for the need for the country to start implementing its own policies to avoid such situations where year in year out, the country finds itself in a situation that it has to source extra funding to cushion its citizens.

