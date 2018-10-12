Cameroon vow to end as Group B leaders: Malawi coach upbeat

“When we go on the field, we give everything and the goal is to be first in the group because that’s what is going to give us mental strength, confidence, make everybody understand that it’s a new day,” coach Clarence Seedorf is quoted as saying by m ysoccer24.com.

“We consider every match important. There’re no friendly matches. Players have to show themselves before the coach and staff because we need to make very difficult decisions before AFCON finals. We are happy how our team is working. Everybody is motivated.

Though they are hosts for the 2019 AFCON, the Indomitable Lions are still very serious with their games in order to stay strong ahead of the finals and as defending champions. Cameroon were still included in the qualifiers in Group B and all matches of the host team will count leading to three possible scenarios: the group winners qualify for the finals while the runners-up also qualify if they are among the three best runners-up. If Cameroon as hosts are the winners of the group, the runners-up will automatically qualify to the finals. No other team will be eligible to qualify from this group and if the host team are the runners-up, only the winners of the group will qualify to the finals. Finally, if the host team are either in 3rd or 4th place, the winners of the group qualify to the finals and the runners-up will be eligible to qualify as one of the best runner-up.

“The adversary should be shaking when they come play in Cameroon and they should also be roaring when we go and play abroad; that’s the type of focus we’re working on because we have enough talents,” Seerdoff is quoted as saying.

Furthermore, Seedorf said after analysing the last game against Comoros which ended 1-1, he promises a massive improvement in today’s game.

“We were not completely satisfied with our last performance. I saw a lot of positive things and you also know we didn’t have a great preparation, We had players two days before the match. These are no excuses but this is reality. We will see definitely an improvement tomorrow. One thing is for sure is the commitment. That’s what I asked of the team.