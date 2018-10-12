Joyce Banda promises  to bring back Malawi’s lost glory:  DPP must go!

Since her return from self-imposed exile and re-election as leader of former governing People’s Party (PP), immediate past president Joyce Banda has intesfied political meetings as the nation is approaching the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections as she plots her return to power with belief that the country was better place before the current administration, the glory that she alone can restore.

Banda has held political rallies in Mzimba, St. Augustine 3, and Makanjira in Mangochi Sunday, and Monday respectively, before she held another one on Thursday in Machinga and has been attracting crowds from all regions, wherever she goes to address meetings.

On Thursday, Banda was at Mayera school in the area of Traditional Authority, T/A Mposa in Machinga, where she called upon political leaders to work together towards achieving one goal of ending poverty that has engulfed the country, as well as social economic transformation.

Banda promises to bring back the country’s lost glory if Malawians evict President Peter Mutharika from State House with their votes and elect her to return to Plot Number 1 .

She said infrastructure, wealth creation, rural housing, environment, health, tourism, education, energy and mining are some of her priority areas.

Banda retaliated the need to invest in power generation as the only recipe for social economic transformation of the country.

Speaking in Machinga, Banda said she will add up to 3000 Megawatts to the national grid in her quest to end the power blackouts that have turned to be an order of the day.

“If we have enough electricity, people will be able to cook using electricity and charcoal burning is most likely to reduce, as such, we will in a way be working towards achieving sustainable environment for our country, “ said Banda.

Banda made history becoming Malawi’s first female president and only the second woman to lead a country in Africa in 2012 when she ascended to power following the death of Bingu who died in office after heading up the southern Africa country since 2004.

But President Peter Mutharika recently said his late brother, former president Bingu wa Mutharika, confided in him that he had regretted picking Banda as his running mate in 2009 elections.

“I want to tell you two things that Bingu told me he regretted. One was to select Joyce Banda as runningmate and two marrying that woman (Callista Mutharika).

“And that’s the truth, God is my witness, Bingu told me that,” said Mutharika.

Banda and the incumbent President have had a bad relationship as the former president publicly protested against Bingu – by refusing to endorse his plans for his brother, the current President , to succeed him as president in 2014 when he was due to retire.

She was promptly thrown out of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and subjected to daily doses of derision at public rallies and on Malawi’s state airwaves.

Banda also resisted calls for her to resign as the country’s vice-president – she was elected not appointed so she could not be fired and instead set up her own PP.

President Mutharika was elected in in the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections after Joyce Banda was embroiled in the “Cashgate” scandal and PP finished third to DPP with 26 legislators.

Banda has maintained her stand that she does not know anything to do with Cashgate, the plunder of public resources at Capital Hill, exposed under her watch in 2013.

She argued that prior to Cashgate, the K577 billion theft happened between 2009 and 2012 when former president the late Bingu Wa Mutharika was in charge, alleging that there must be a stubborn link between the K577 billion scam and Cashgate.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :