Livingstonia Synod joins 50: 50 Campaign: Church and Society programme to train women in public speaking

Livingstonia Synod’s Church and Society Programme has pledged to support women aspiring for member of Parliament (MP) and ward councillor positions in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Church and Society project officer Wakisa Nkuna said this on Tuesday in Mzimba during a District Executive Committee (DEC) meeting on 50: 50 Campaign.

She said her organisation is aware that women who aspire for positions of MP and ward councillor can win an election if they are fully supported.

“We will train them in public speaking and we will give them free coverage of their political rallies on Voice of Livingstonia radio,” he said.

M’mbelwa District Council gender officer Japheth Chirwa said it is encouraging that many stakeholders are coming forward to support efforts in supporting women aspirants.

“The coming in of other stakeholders to join the 50: 50 Campaign is a big relief to our office because we will be able to mobilise more eligible voters to consider voting for women during the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections,” he said.

The K30 million project will run for 12 months from September 2018 and will cover six traditional authorities in Mzimba.

