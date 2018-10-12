Nyasa says Bullets not sold to Gold Leaf Tobacco, clear mist on partnership

Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC), sponsors of Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club, have cleared the most following their partnership with Gold Leaf Tobacco, South African company, saying the club or the company has been sold.

Bullets chief executive officer Fleetwood Haiya said the Nyasa and Gold Leaf Tobacco Partnership will not affect the club as it is registered under Nyasa Investment Company.

“The truth is that [Nyasa] NMC is entering into a partnership with Gold Leaf Tobacco. The South African company is acquiring shares in NMC. This partnership has nothing to do with Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club,” said Haiya.

He explained that Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club is an independent company registered under Nyasa Investments.

“Of course, Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club has a sponsorship agreement with NMC. But this agreement will not be affected in any way by the agreement. All what was agreed between NMC and Big Bullets will be fulfilled.

“In fact, the partnership with Gold Leaf Tobacco will even help the club because they are pumping money into NMC,” said Haiya.

His explaination comes after supporters wrote the club demanding an explanation on the alleged sale of the company.

NMC signed a deal with the club’s supporters to run the team for five years on condition that the company will buy a luxury coach for the team, build a stadium, construct a Bullets Village for players and three club houses in the country’s three regions in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

