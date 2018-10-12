Ndipita pledges to sponsor Chess players for international tournaments

Central Region Chess League (CRCL) goes to polls at Kamuzu Institute for Youth on Saturday October 13 to elect a new committee and both aspirants for the post of chairman, Mark Ndipita and Eddie Kulesi are making enticing pledges in their manifestos.

For Mark Ndipita, a former CRCL vice-chairman who is known known in chess circles as Yazaman, he pledges to improve capacity and skills among its members by implementing capacity building programs such as chess trainings, mentorship programs, and participation of players in tournaments within and outside the country.

“For instance, I will be going with four top rated players to Zambia, Mozambique and other neighbouring countries for them to participate in tournaments to help them improve their tactics and chess skills and all the trips shall be sponsored by Yazaman,” he says.

He also pledges a robust and sustained chess sponsorship as he is geared to secure sponsorships from the corporate world as well as from public and private sector, NGOs, and other agencies.

“In addition, I will introduce a quarterly MK300,000 tournament to be called Yazaman CRCL Tournament and it will start this month to be played on 27 to 28 October, 2018 at Wakawaka Hotel.”

He also pledges all-inclusive, participatory and non-discriminatory CRCL in which he will strive and put strategies that will ensure that children, youths, people with disabilities, women, people with albinism, the elderly and marginalized people in society to take part in CRCL activities.

He says he wants to manage CRCL as a self-sustaining and economically stable entity through income generating activities (IGAs), proposals, partnerships and networks.

“For instance, I will initiate IGAs under my leadership to ensure that CRCL has resources and funds to run its affairs in the interest of members. Yazaman will bring innovations that will make CRCL thrive and for it to be more visible in Malawi and across the world like having its own website in order to market our products and services and attract sponsorship deals.

“Under my leadership, I will settle for the high standards in all activities and agreements that CRCL will make. I will negotiate for the best and will not just accept deals that undermine the plight of players and members. For instance, players will no longer play tournaments at poor venues and on empty stomachs under my leadership.”

He also intends to make Malawi’s top rated player, Fidemaster (FM) Joseph Mwale, who is the product of CRCL, as an ambassador and role model for prominent organizations.

“Top two rated players in CRCL will be subscribed to premium membership and the aim is to improven tactics and also capacity building. The top rated players will sign an agreement to share materials with other players in CRCL which they will be accessing so that we produce more titled players in CRCL in the coming near future.”

On his part, the incumbent general secretary, Eddie Kulesi says he will spearhead the enhancement of corporate sponsorship and that he is already in talks with several companies.

“Win or lose – for the love of the game I will support the CRCL administration to secure these sponsorship. But the advantages of having me to lead in getting these sponsorships; as chairman I guarantee to usher an offer they (corporate) couldn’t refuse.

“History has it all. CRCL played tournaments for two years for free at Simama Hotel – am capable, I did it and I will do it over and over again with any potential company.

“I will be in the forefront in continuing giving youth, juniors and ladies regular tournaments, working with the mandated regional schools coordinator in assisting him/her in chess material sourcing in Central Region schools. This program will be further enrolled outside the Lilongwe city boundaries.

“I intend to start the pilot phase to the districts that are already showing the chess radar like Ntchisi, Kasungu, Salima and Dedza. In this pilot phase, CRCL will find itself in automatic social responsible programs (SRP) as the entry point in these designated phase-one districts.

“Parents will be introduced to this noble game because I know only parents can give maximum insight and support to their kids. I will make sure that CRCL really means Central Region Chess League. Availability of CRCL in other districts (beyond Lilongwe walls) will be of most value. I shall make sure the membership direction is fully operational.

“I intend to introduce Central Challenge with Central Poultry sponsorship. The make-up of this tournament will see districts unearthing their own champions and top three of every district will battle it out in Lilongwe for the final Central Region champion. Prizes shall range from district qualifiers to the finals. Then we shall have invitational whereby the Central Region top three shall battle with those best three in the South and North,” he said.

The post of chairman was occupied by Moses Mtumbuka, who has since been elected as Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) vice-president

Chessam publicity secretary Alfred Chinthere says most most aspirants will be unveiled on Saturday when the expression of interest period expires but for the school development coordinator, there are Leonard M’bwana and Mathews Lambiki.

