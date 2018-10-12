Magic Promotions set for special Mother’s day gospel concert in Lilongwe

One of the entertainment companies in the country, Magic Promotions says all is set for this year’s Mother’s day Special Gospel Concert scheduled to take place on October 15 2018 at Sheaffer ICA Marque in Lilongwe.

Artists billed to perform during the event include Patience Namadingo, Princess Chitsulo, Robert Chiwamba, Andy Seko, Maggie Mangani, Walusungu Kishombe, Eliza Mponya, Farai Chazima, Evance Meleka, Alex Nkalo, Farai Chazima, and Mussa Bwemba among others.

Speaking in an interview, Magic Promotions Communications Director Chris Loka said they have touched based in terms of preparations and should expect one of the best mother’s day events ever.

He said the show will bring together mothers and their children to celebrate mother’s day in spiritual manner.

“This event is one of the best events because it is the time that we share laughter love with our mothers and also to appreciate best services they provided to us”, he said

Loka also said, the event will be characterized with different activities including awarding outstanding and influential women who have contributed in changing lives of people in the country and those with notable achievements.

“We have several categories from influential woman in politics, influential woman in business, influential woman in music, influential woman in human rights among others”, he said

He further said presenting an award to an influential woman signifies a lot in as far as encouraging young women to work extra hard is concerned.

According to Loka, Magic Promotions believes that, for the sake of common good, it is imperative to have some of the proceeds go to the less-privileged as corporate social responsibility.

In separate interviews both Patience Namadingo and Chiwamba said they are more that prepared for the event and appealed to all mothers to patronize the event saying they will not regret.

Expected to start at 11 O’clock in the morning, charges for the show are K2 000 per head all rounds.

