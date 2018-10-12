Malawi fall short in Cameroon

Malawi senior national football team has made life difficult for themselves in the ongoing 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying campaign after going down 0-1 to Cameroon in a match played in Cameroon on Friday.

The Flames who went into the game as underdogs showed some brillianced through some nice interchanging of passes and managed to contain the Indomitable Lions for the whole first 45 minutes which ended 0-0.

The Flames got their first corner kick of the match in the 54th minute but yielded nothing.

Flames Coach Ronny Van Geneugden made his first substitution in the 58th minute bringing in Richard Mbulu for Jabulani Linje.

Instead of putting an extra gear, the Flames ended up conceding a goal in the 62nd minute.

The goal was scored by Cameroon Captain choupo Mpting Eric who shot from almost 20 yards following interchange of passes leaving goalkeeper Charles Swini with no chance.

In search of an equaliser, Flames later made two back to back substitutions bringing in Chiukepo Msowoya and Frank Banda replacing Dennis Chembezi and Frank Gabadinho Mhango but to no avail.

Following the win, Cameroon have stretched their lead with four points as they comfortably sit at the summit of Group B with Seven points.

Morocco who on Saturday play fourth placed Comoros Island are on second position with three points just like Flames who are stuck on third but Morocco has a superior goal difference.

The Flames will play a return match against Cameroon on Tuesday nexwmatch.

They need to win at all cost to keep alive their chances of qualifying to the next stage.

Starting Line Up against Cameroon.

Charles Swini, John Lanjesi, Stanley Sanudi, Precious Sambani, Peter Cholopi , Dennis Chembezi (Chiukepo Msowoya 75′), John Cj Banda, Gabadinho Mhango (Frank Banda 84′), Jabulani Linje (Richard Mbulu, 58′), Yamikani Chester and Chikoti Chirwa.

