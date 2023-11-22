Canadian High Commissioner Adler Aristilde presents letters of credence to Chakwera

Canadian High Commissioner to Malawi Adler Aristilde on Tuesday presented his Letters of Credence to President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera at the Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Speaking after presenting the letters, Aristilde commended Chakwera for the decision he took to devalue the Malawi kwacha and the prudent economic policies the Malawi leader is pursuing.

He said the policies will help Malawi to achieve long term economic benefits.

“The decisions that the President made recently- very courageous decisions in-terms of fiscal and monetary policy; hopefully this will help with the microeconomic environment, capital inflows can come in and the Malawian economy can flourish and growth can come back and people of this country deserve an economy that works for them and that leads to prosperity,” said the new envoy.

The High Commissioner said the diplomatic gesture, which the president is showing is a testament to Malawi’s commitment to strengthening its diplomatic ties with various countries, including Canada.

Chakwera also today received letters of credence from ten non-residential diplomatic envoys at Kamuzu Palace, affirming a strengthened international engagement for the nation.

Representing nations such as the Republic of Angola, Canada, the Republic of Cuba, the Republic of Cyprus, France, Hungary, the Republic of Korea, the Republic of Serbia, the Republic of Sierra Leone, and the Republic of Uganda, the envoys emphasized their commitment to fostering stronger ties with Malawi.

