Capital Daily Industries incentivise daily farmers 

February 13, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Barely a  month after  expanding its operations in  the  southern region, dairy products manufacturer, Capital Daily Industries Limited(CDIL) has promised to reward dairy farmers in the country as one way of motivating  them to increase their capacity.

Capital Daily Industries Limited packaging the milk
Speaking during  a contract signing ceremony with the company’s Milk Bulking Groups (MBDGs) ,CDIL managing director Umar Aboo said the demand for milk products both on domestic and international market has risen tremendously hence there is need for them to double their efforts.

He said CDIL is only collecting 300 thousand  litres of milk per month out of its  machine capacity  of over  one million litres of milk per  month.

During the ceremony which took place on Monday at its new state of the art factory situated at Chiwembe Industrial Park, Aboo therefore promised to offer the company’s dairy farmers loans for them to improve their dairy farming.

He further disclosed  that currently CDIL is the first milk processor on the market to raise  price for local farmers to the current 210 kwacha per litre .

“As one way of rewarding the  unwavering loyalty of our daily farmers , we have ensured that we maintain the highest  prices for our  dairy farmers on the market .

“Soon we shall a start disbursing some small loans to our local farmers  for them to improve their daily farming and grow their capacity.”

He said their objective is to help dairy farmers  in the country improve their livelihoods as they do business with them.

On his part Fides Masauli ,a milk farmer who represented Orama bulking group from  Bvumbwe in Thyolo district commended Capital Daily Industries for its interest in improving daily farming saying the move shall help local farmers in the country to increase their capacity.

Philimon Madukani, who is the vice chairperson for Farmers Milk Processors Association(FAMPA), said dairy farming requires many inputs hence daily farmers ought to be offered better prices.

Capital Daily industries is a subsidiary of Pacific group of companies and has been operating in Lilongwe since 2018 and has just moved its operations in  Blantyre in its expansion drive.

