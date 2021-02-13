Capital Daily Industries incentivise daily farmers 

Barely a month after expanding its operations in the southern region, dairy products manufacturer, Capital Daily Industries Limited(CDIL) has promised to reward dairy farmers in the country as one way of motivating them to increase their capacity.

Speaking during a contract signing ceremony with the company’s Milk Bulking Groups (MBDGs) ,CDIL managing director Umar Aboo said the demand for milk products both on domestic and international market has risen tremendously hence there is need for them to double their efforts.

He said CDIL is only collecting 300 thousand litres of milk per month out of its machine capacity of over one million litres of milk per month.

During the ceremony which took place on Monday at its new state of the art factory situated at Chiwembe Industrial Park, Aboo therefore promised to offer the company’s dairy farmers loans for them to improve their dairy farming.

He further disclosed that currently CDIL is the first milk processor on the market to raise price for local farmers to the current 210 kwacha per litre .

“As one way of rewarding the unwavering loyalty of our daily farmers , we have ensured that we maintain the highest prices for our dairy farmers on the market .

“Soon we shall a start disbursing some small loans to our local farmers for them to improve their daily farming and grow their capacity.”

He said their objective is to help dairy farmers in the country improve their livelihoods as they do business with them.

On his part Fides Masauli ,a milk farmer who represented Orama bulking group from Bvumbwe in Thyolo district commended Capital Daily Industries for its interest in improving daily farming saying the move shall help local farmers in the country to increase their capacity.

Philimon Madukani, who is the vice chairperson for Farmers Milk Processors Association(FAMPA), said dairy farming requires many inputs hence daily farmers ought to be offered better prices.

Capital Daily industries is a subsidiary of Pacific group of companies and has been operating in Lilongwe since 2018 and has just moved its operations in Blantyre in its expansion drive.

