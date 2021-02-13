Daudi bemoans poor road network in major cities: Launches Stella Maris-Chilobwe by-pass road project

Deputy minister of local government, Halima Daudi has said most roads in the country’s major cities are in bad shape, the development she said is worrisome as it is compromising the country’s city’s standards.

Daud said apart from the country’s cities having roads which are in bad shape , they are also few a development which she said has resulted in most major cities in the country experiencing traffic congestion challenges.

Speaking when she launched upgrading works for 1.5km Stella Maris-Chilobwe by-pass road in Blantyre on Friday ,the Deputy Minister also warned contractors in the country against doing shady works saying they are responsible for most roads in the country’s cities having a short life span.

She said government want the country’s major cities to conform to international standards hence it shall be rehabilitating all the city’s infrastructure including roads.

“As you know there is an influx of traffic in all our cities in the country as people are bringing in cars all most every day, but the roads are still the same.

“The contractors who have been constructing these roads have also not been helping us as they have been doing sub standards works resulting in most roads developing potholes immediately after being constructed,” she said.

The Minister then warned the contractor assigned to work on Stella Maris-Chilobwe by-pass road that she shall be monitoring progress of the road herself adding that should she not be impressed the contractor shall be stopped.

On his part mayor for Blantyre City , Wild Ndipo said the city has secured money amounting to K2 billion from the Roads Fund that shall carter for rehabilitation of four major bypasses in the Central Business (CBDs) of Blantyre and Limbe.

Parliamentarian for Blantyre City West Constituency Noel Lipipa said despite his area being in the city, its roads are in dilapidated condition and hence he was grateful to government for earmarking some roads in his constituency for maintenance .

