MCP to champion ‘safe citizens’ agenda’ campaign in 7 by-elections

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) director of campaign Moses Kunkuyu has said the party appreciates the devastation and discomfort that Covid-19 has caused but they are ready for by-elections in the seven constituencies and two wards where it will champion a “safe citizens’ agenda” campaign.

There are seven seats in Parliament that needs to be filles—three seats were put to rerun after the High Court nullified results of the 2019 elections in Nsanje North, Nsanje Central and Chikwawa East; and four—Lilongwe Msinja South, Zomba Changalume, Ntchisi North and Karonga North West— became vacant after serving legislators succumbed to Covid-19 in the past four weeks.

MEC will also hold by-elections in two wards—Liviridzi Ward in Balaka West and Chitakale Ward in Mulanje South.

In quotes reported by the press, Kunkuyu said campaign for the forthcoming by-elections will be different from the previous ones, but said MCP will “adhere to the preventive measures because, as a party, we have seen the toll Covid 19 has taken on us and the world so we do not want to risk people’s lives.”

Kunkuyu , who is also pr4esidential aide, said in every election, the party aims at fielding its most popular or best candidates after conducting primary elections with a sample of the people in party positions in the area concerned.

“In approaching the coming by-elections, the party’s procedure will be followed. We shall conduct primary elections where vacancies have been created by natural attrition, such as death.

“We shall hold on to 2019 candidates where vacancies have come due to nullification of results by the court. But the party’s NEC [National Executive Committee] will communicate should there be a contrary arrangement,” said Kunkuyu as quoted by The Weekend Nation.

UTM and PP, who are among the key partners of the Tonse Alliance administration, said it was premature for them to talk about their road map because they were still mourning the loss of their departed members of Parliament (MPs).

