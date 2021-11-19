Capital Injection Programme targets 30,000 women with startup loans

Over 30, 000 women from selected districts of the country are set to benefit from this year’s newly launched Capital Injection Programme, which First Lady Monica Chakwera launched on Wednesday.

The United States Government is financing the programme through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and is being implemented by Feed the Future and Women’s Legal Resource Centre (WOLREC).

Speaking at the launch, Chakwera said the programme is a window of opportunity for women to change their lives economically.

“Women especially in rural areas carry most of the load in as far as family responsibilities are concerned, ironically they have least power in household finances and decision making,” she said, adding that women have been rendered weak and voiceless yet they are called pillars in the society.

Chakwera said the government is committed to promoting social economic empowerment of women and ensuring Malawi becomes a nation with dignified, healthy, protected and prosperous women.

Malawi 2063 bears testament to the government’s commitment to improving women’s livelihood, she said.

The vision states that the government will promote gender transformative approaches to reduce power imbalances, which hinder the economic empowerment of women.

In her remarks, USAID Representative, Cattie Lotte said human capital investment is key for the country’s development.

“Investing in humans, especially women, can largely change their livelihoods,” she said.

She therefore said the US Government, through USAID, will continue giving support to Malawi.

Feed the Future Director Chikumbutso Mtemwa said the project is yielding positive results among women, especially those in the rural areas.

“Women are able to do their own using the loans they receive. Others are able to pay their children’s school fees,” she said.

NBS Bank is the financial institution that is used to give affordable finances in terms of soft loans to women in rural areas.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!