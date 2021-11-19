Parliament committee confirms Dokani Ngwira as new intelligence chief

The Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of Parliament has confirmed Dokani Ngwira as the new Director General (DG) of National Intelligence Services (NIS).

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy appointed Ngwira to head NIS in July 2020 subject to confirmation by PAC.

Today, the Committee’s chairperson Joyce Chitsulo confirmed with Nyasa Times that parliament has finally confirmed Ngwira, as he was found fit and duly qualified for the position.

“The committee was satisfied with his qualifications and experience he has in the intelligence services,” she said.

A graduate from the University of Malawi, Ngwira worked in various portfolios in the then National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) before picking up the post of the Director in the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Development where he was still working until his appointment to head NIS.

