Cardiovascular camp postponed due to Cyclone Freddy disaster

The Tanzania High Commission has postponed the international medical camp on cardiovascular care, which was planned jointly with Malawi scheduled to take place from March 20-25 due to concentration of reconstruction after Cyclone Freddy disaster.

High Commissioner Humphrey Hesron Polepole said the camp has been shifted to a week starting April 17-21, saying: “The medical personnel at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital are stretched with the disasters caused by Cyclone Freddy.”

“We hope that in a month’s time the situation will be settled a little bit — hence the shift.”

The Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute medical team, in collaboration with the Malawi medical team, is expected to reach out to 448 patients with heart conditions currently on the waiting list to be assisted.

