Farm Radio Trust to launch Mlimi Radio on March 26

The Farm Radio Trust (FRT) will on Saturday, March 26 launch Mlimi Radio, which has been established to provide up-to-date and accurate information to farmers for sustainable livelihoods.

Chief Executive Officer George Vilili said the radio will offer a wide range of services including production of special programs, documentaries, adverts, jingles, news and current affairs.

“Our goal as a national radio is to reach every part of Malawi and provide digital agriculture extension services.”

He added that the launch marks the official opening of the radio station that has been testing its signal and reach for the past four months.

“The radio station is now operational in 15 districts of the country and hopes to roll out in the remaining districts in few months,” he said.

Vilili further said the station has been aligned with the MW2063 development blueprint, especially through the agriculture and commercialization pillar.

The Trust was awarded a national commercial sound license by Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) in July 2021.

