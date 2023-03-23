MERA to renew license for Super Sink storage facility in Mchinji

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has said it will renew the operating license for Super Sink storage facility in Mchinji, igniting hopes for improved fuel availability and distribution in the border district and surrounding areas.

MERA Chief Executive Officer, Henry Kachaje, said this on Wednesday after the licensing committee of the board of MERA toured the facility, which belongs to National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) but is being run by Super Sink Oil Limited Company.

The facility has had its license not renewed since July 2022, after MERA asked Super Sink Oil Limited Company to address some safety issues, among other shortfalls.

Kachaje said the MERA board licensing committee—which was accompanied by NOCMA officials, among other stakeholders—is glad that the shortfalls have been addressed and would be concluding license renewal processes.

“The committee, which evaluates licensing procedures, will request that the board of MERA should certify the facility at its next meeting, since all the shortfalls have now been addressed.

“It will depend on the scheduling of the board meetings. It could be an extra ordinary meeting, certainly within the course of next month.

“The Super Sink storage facility is important for it increases part of the storage facilities that the nation needs to have,” Kachaje said.

Super Sink Oil Limited Company Operations Manager, Enoch Chithonje, expressed his gratitude to MERA, saying the absence of an operating license knocked the company out of business, resulting into huge losses.

“We are expecting the new license. We are eager to get back to business and already have prominent suppliers, waiting. We are an oil marketing company and would do everything possible to help curb fuel shortages,” Chithonje said.

Super Sink Oil Limited Company imports petrol and diesel through Tanzania and Mozambique and stores the products at the facility in Mchinji, before distributing or reselling to service stations and commercial customers.

