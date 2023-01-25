Cargo Management Logistics Ltd joins fight against cholera, donates K5m worth of medical supplies

Cargo Management Logistics Ltd – a Malawian-owned specialized 3PL logistics services provider with a prime focus on freight handling, warehousing and distribution of health care commodities – has joined the fight against the raging cholera pandemic by donating K5 million worth of medical supplies to the Malawi Government.

The cholera control supplies comprise oral rehydration fluids (ORS), chlorine and Ringer’s lactate, and gloves and is in response to the call from the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) to companies, organizations and the corporate entities to support government efforts in eliminating the disease.

Cargo Management Logistics Ltd Operations Manager, Michael Edwards, said his company is “quite scared with the statistics” of cholera cases as provided by the Ministry of Health; hence, the decision to team up with the government in its efforts to contain the disease.

Edwards disclosed that the medical supplies will go to Area 25 Health Centre in Lilongwe where the company plies its trade.

“And that’s part of our giving back to the community of Kanengo where most of our staff also reside,” he said.

In his remarks, the OPC Co-Chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus and Cholera, Dr. Wilfred Chalamira-Nkhoma, said the donated items had come at the right time and that they will directly respond to current rehydration needs of the sick, treatment of unsafe water for the patients and communities and personal protection for health care workers, patients and guardians.

“Thus, they will be put to immediate use, and will go a long way in preventing and managing cholera cases, and preventing deaths from cholera. The Presidential Taskforce and the Malawi Government appreciates this support and would like to assure you, madam Director, that these items will be used for the purpose for which they have been donated, where they are most needed across the country,” said Chalamira-Nkhoma.

He reminded Malawians that the fight against the diarrheal disease is far from over as the number of new cases and deaths keep rising every day.

Dr. Chalamira-Nkhoma disclosed that as of Sunday, January 22, 2023, Malawi had registered 29, 364 cholera cases and 960 cholera deaths since the outbreak started in March 2022. No less than 1, 000 people are admitted and receiving care in treatment units across the country under challenging resource circumstances for patients and staff.

“While government is doing her best to control the situation, it cannot do this alone. Government is therefore grateful for the support and collaboration of partners and well-wishers who continue to contribute resources in cash and kind towards the fight.

“We would therefore like to call upon more partners and well-wishers to come forward and support this important cause, just like Cargo Management Limited has done this morning.

“As a nation, we need to increase our efforts at individual and community levels to avoid further spread of cholera and also to avoid further loss of lives,” he said.

Meanwhile, the taskforce has implored information agencies and outlets, such as the media in all its forms, to play their part in informing, educating and disseminating credible cholera prevention messages to the people.

Dr. Chalamira-Nkhoma emphasized that information disseminators should, among others, emphasize on the need for hand washing with soap, before handling/preparing food; after visiting the toilet, after changing nappies and after caring for the sick.

He also said there is a need for Malawians to have safe drinking water by adding chlorine or boiling, ensuring hygiene conditions when preparing food; proper washing of fruits with clean safe water before eating them, the need to seek treatment for persons early whenever they are ill at the nearest health facility and the need for every household to have and use a latrine.

“Lastly, let me remind everyone, once again, that even though some districts have managed to contain the number of cholera cases in the past two weeks, all the 28 districts in the country have reported cases, and many new cases continue to be reported every day. That is why as a Taskforce, we would like to remind people that “prevention is better than cure”.

“Cholera is effectively prevented and controlled in communities through water, food and sanitation hygiene. Through these measures, we shall avoid new cases coming to the health facilities for treatment, and prevent more deaths from cholera.

“We have had one too many deaths already. Let us save Malawi,” emphasized Dr. Chalamira-Nkhoma.

