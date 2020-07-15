‘Cash-Madam’ Dorothy Shonga on spotlight over bootleg deals: Confirms Malawi police raid
Entrepreneur and socialist Dorothy Shonga, who owns D.C Brand Cloud, a local branding and marketing company, popularly known as ‘Cash-Madam’ is on the spotlight after being implicated in bootleg deals at Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA).
Shonga took to social media to confirm that her residence was raided by Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) and Malawi Police Services but denied that she has been arrested.
She said the MRA and Police wanted to check details of her Range Rover and ML Formatic cars.
“I handed all papers, they found nothing sinister and left,” she said.
Flamboyant Shonga said she is an entrepreneur and hardworking one.
But details are emerging that Shonga was given a contract of supplying golf shirt to MERA at MK75, 000.00 each while the same golf-shirt at local markets rages MK10,000.00 to MK20,000.00 each.
Out of price Shonga has been getting huge sum of money at the institution where she been dealing directly with MERA chief executive officer Collins Magalasi.
MERA is among Malawi government parastatals where public funds have been ended into DPP gurus pockets.
She has been using her firm “DC Brand Cloud” in getting dubious deals from former president Peter Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government.
The ‘Cash-madam’ has recently also be “entangled” in a love relationship with rapper Tay Grin as she publicly posted messages on social media boasting about their affair, branding the DPP politician-cum-singer as “Cash-king” with love statements.
Shonga has been living a boastful and luxurious life after got separated from her husband. She also dominated the social media when her nude photos were leaked to the public through social media platforms.
When asked in April 2020 during “Tikudziweni” program by Brian Banda at Times TV, Shonga source of his riches, she boasted made money through campaign of Zambia President Edgar Lungu.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
So MRA checked your car thinking you didnt have docs? Did it enter your thick head that those docs came from MRA and they have copies? Did you use your brain to think they saw something suapicious on the copies and just came to confirm with the originals yoi have? Chosadziwa anaombera mfiti mmanja
Stupid article useless indeed. Mpaka pano tidzifunsanabe kuti galimoto iyi wayigula bwanji? Nzoona zimenezo? Mmafuna akagule ngolo? Nsanje kaduka ufiti muzafa ngati galu popanda kathu mkamalimbana ndi chuma cha eni ake. Ngati mkufuna pitani mukagone naye bola muli ndi dolla basitu. Osaiwala kuti Thako ndi chitsime cha makhobiri nde shut up your mouth. Adzifinyika mesa thako ndi lakeee?
Mu boma la Tonse munthu usalemele..😂😂😂
Hehehehehe Magalasi anali opeleka dolla ka cadet Tygrin kakudya katundu….chifukwa ndiye ati samatha kusenda katundutu ka Tygrin..ko ndiye pano plus ulova uja kamudya zenizeni
Koma DPP govt. abale, it’s stinky, is all this the meaning of Development Progressive Party?
This is one of the biggest prostitutes in town who pretend to be hard workers but they get their money through sleeping around. If she really worked hard for the cash she boasts to have, she can’t be posting it on social media let alone given herself a nickname called ‘cash madam,. Why boast.? Ndiye pano Nyekhwetu aiona ACB has a lot of work do ndithu