‘Cash-Madam’ Dorothy Shonga on spotlight over bootleg deals:  Confirms Malawi police raid

Entrepreneur and socialist Dorothy Shonga, who owns D.C Brand Cloud, a local branding and marketing company, popularly known as ‘Cash-Madam’ is on the spotlight after being implicated in bootleg deals at Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA).

Shonga took to social media to confirm that her residence was raided by Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) and Malawi Police Services but denied that she has been arrested.

She said the MRA and Police wanted to check details of her Range Rover and ML Formatic cars.

“I handed all papers, they found nothing sinister and left,” she said.

Flamboyant Shonga said she is an entrepreneur and hardworking one.

But details are emerging that Shonga was given a contract of supplying golf shirt to MERA at MK75, 000.00 each while the same golf-shirt at local markets rages MK10,000.00 to MK20,000.00 each.

Out of price Shonga has been getting huge sum of money at the institution where she been dealing directly with MERA chief executive officer Collins Magalasi.

MERA is among Malawi government parastatals where public funds have been ended into DPP gurus pockets.

She has been using her firm “DC Brand Cloud” in getting dubious deals from former president Peter Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government.

The ‘Cash-madam’ has recently also be “entangled” in a love relationship with rapper Tay Grin as she publicly posted messages on social media boasting about their affair, branding the DPP politician-cum-singer as “Cash-king” with love statements.

Shonga has been living a boastful and luxurious life after got separated from her husband. She also dominated the social media when her nude photos were leaked to the public through social media platforms.

When asked in April 2020 during “Tikudziweni” program by Brian Banda at Times TV, Shonga source of his riches, she boasted made money through campaign of Zambia President Edgar Lungu.

