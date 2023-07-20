Castel Malawi in a clean-up exercise

Giant alcoholic beverages producer, Castel Malawi has joined the nation in the clean-up exercise by sweeping and cleaning Ndirande market.

President Lazarus Chakwera launched the clean-up exercise which takes place every Friday of the second week of the month, and called for concerted efforts in ensuring hygiene around the surroundings.

Speaking during the exercise on Friday, aside from donating various cleaning materials, Castel Malawi’s Senior Human Resource Business Partner, Thomas Mafuli said the company realizes the need to preserve the environment as part of its corporate social responsibility.

“For Castel Malawi, this is part and parcel of our corporate social responsibility. As a company we are indebted to the community that we are working within, and as part and parcel of the pillars that we have under corporate social responsibility, we want to preserve the environment and at the same time support the communities.”

“On the preservation of the environment, we went to clean up Ndirande Market, and as part of supporting our communities, we also want to make sure that we give them the materials as part of supporting the initiative. This initiative has to continue, that is why we have donated the working items,” said Mafuli.

Director of Health and Social Services at Blantyre City Council Dr Emmanuel Kanjunjunju commended Castel Malawi for partnering with them to ensure markets in Blantyre City are clean.

“Castel has today shown us a good example. This is what we need from our corporate partners, companies need to take a lead so that people can follow. We are sensitizing the people on the importance of this initiative, especially when we are celebrating the 59th independence. Throwing litter in open spaces and streams is a risk to them,” said Kanjunjunju.

Member of Parliament for Ndirande Central Constituency, who was the guest of honour at the event, Chipiliro Mpinganjira also hailed Castel Malawi for ensuring the environment around its catchment areas is clean.

“We are very thankful to Castel Malawi for this initiative. We can avoid a lot of things if we keep our cities and surroundings clean. It is that garbage that we litter around markets and homes that end up clogging our drainage system and later cause flooding when rains come. This is apart from the various diseases that we may suffer including cholera due to improper disposal of such litter,” said Mpinganjira.

Some of the donated items include wheelbarrows, soft brooms, gloves, bins, rakes, shovels, and masks.

