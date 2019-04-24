Castel Malawi partners CoolPro’s Reggae SunSplash music festival

Castel beer, a product of Castel Malawi has partnered with CoolPro International Club and Entertainment Center’s Reggae SunSplash music Festival.

The developments puts Castel beer as the main sponsor of the event which is expected to last for two days, on May 4 and May 5 in Zomba District

CoolPro International Club Manager Duffy Chikakuda said the development is not only good for the festival but also to the music industry as a whole.

“As CoolPro we are happy considering that most of our customers are Castel Customers. As we want to give our fans the maximum entertainment that is required, Castel will help us reach out to the same people with the best beer on the land,” he said adding that the deal will also enable Castel Malawi do various promotions at the venue.

The sponsorship, added Chikakuda, will also uplift the spirits of the artists lined up for the show.

“The coming in of Castel Malawi will give us some strength to engage more artists because we failed to reach out to some musicians because of financial constraints but with this support we are going to boost the line up,” he said.

On preparations, Chikakuda said they have so far done almost 90 percent of the work for the memorable music festival in Zomba.

“We have done most of the planning and what remains now are final preparations. We don’t want to compromise on our output, we want people to get what they deserve. Maximum and memorable entertainment,” he said

CoolPro International Club and Entertainment Center which opened its doors a year ago, will make the SunSplash Music Festival an annual event, becoming the biggest local reggae festival.

Those expected to perform are the country’s reggae heavyweights the Black Missionaries, Wailing Brothers, Anthony Makondetsa, Sally Nyundo, Anold Fumulani, Limbanie Dube, Nepman and Ndindi Mally among other renowned musicians.

People will have to pay K3 000 per person at the gate to attend the festival which also marks the venue’s first year anniversary.

