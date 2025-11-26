Castel Malawi, Ryalls Hotel announce All-White Party for loyal consumers

Giant alcoholic beverage producer, Castel Malawi, in partnership with Ryalls Hotel, has announced the hosting of an All-White Party on Saturday (29 November 2025) targeting top-tier consumers and key stakeholders in appreciation for their loyal support in the year.

According to the organisers, the All-White party, which is expected to kick off by 4pm until late will see patrons being welcomed by a cocktail and snacks on arrival and will be entertained by hot DJs namely DJ Twiggy, DJ Gene and lady DJ Nyenyezi topped by a music performance by Mingoli Band.

Castel Malawi head of Communications and corporate events Deborah Matowe-Mzembe said in an interview yesterday that the event will be characterised by premium entertainment and high-end hospitality as part of Castel Malawi’s approach to enhancing consumer experience and market engagement.

“As the critical festive season approaches, Castel Malawi is strategically reinforcing its commitment to customer loyalty and delivering premium experiences through a significant collaboration with the renowned Ryalls Hotel to host the exclusive White Party.”

“This event, which serves as a major highlight in our year-end customer engagement calendar, is explicitly designed to reward our loyal consumers and strategically position our brands for the peak consumption period, demonstrating Castel Malawi’s continued investment in delivering memorable consumer value and cementing our market leadership,” said Matowe-Mzembe.

She further said the All-White Party reflects the company’s commitment to reinforcing customer loyalty and showcasing the continued growth of Castel products in the country.

“This event is not just a celebration; it is a reward to our consumers who continue to choose Castel brands. We want to give them a memorable experience while showcasing the growth, innovation and excellence of our brands,” said Matowe-Mzembe.

On her part, Ryalls Hotel Sales and Marketing Manager Sellina Chisale said they partnered with Castel Malawi on the All-White Party because both their brands share a commitment to quality, lifestyle, and creating memorable experiences.

“Castel is a household name with a strong legacy in Malawi, and Protea Hotel by Marriott Ryalls is the pioneer of hospitality in the country, carrying over a century of heritage and trust. Together, this partnership brings two respected brands blending excellence, culture, and celebration.”

“Patrons can expect an evening that reflects the best of both worlds — elegance, premium service, vibrant entertainment, and a beautifully curated all-white ambience. With signature Castel beverages, exceptional hospitality from The Ryalls, live music, great food, and a sophisticated outdoor setup, this promises to be a truly standout event for Blantyre.

We’re excited to welcome everyone to an unforgettable night of style, energy, and world-class hospitality,” said Chisale.

Tickets to the event are going to K35,000 and can be purchased from an online payment platform, Ulinzinga.

