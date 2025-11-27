Wanderers Back on Top of TNM Super League Log

Blantyre giants FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers continue to exchange the top position on the TNM Super League log table as the season heads into its decisive final stretch.

Bullets briefly reclaimed the summit last Sunday after edging Civil Service United 4–3 at Kamuzu Stadium. This win came a day after Silver Strikers and Mighty Wanderers settled for a 2–2 draw at Bingu National Stadium. The outcomes pushed Bullets to 53 points from 23 games, while Wanderers followed closely with 52 points from 22 games.

But determined to lift their first league title since 2017, the Nomads stormed back to the top on Wednesday, cruising to a 3–0 victory over Mighty Tigers at Kamuzu Stadium.

The first half ended goalless as both sides struggled to break the deadlock.

However, Muhammad Sulumba finally found the opener in the 52nd minute, heading in a Rajab Nyirenda free kick.

In the 75th minute, the two Blessings—Singini and Mwalilino—combined brilliantly. Singini delivered a pinpoint cross that Mwalilino nodded home to double Wanderers’ lead.

With 10 minutes left, Isaac Kaliati, who was later named Man of the Match, sealed the result with a calm tap-in from an Idrissa Wallace delivery, making it 3–0.

The Nomads now sit at 55 points from 23 games, two ahead of Bullets who remain on 53 points from 23 matches. Wanderers also hold a crucial game in hand against Ekhaya Football Club. Bullets are scheduled to face Kamuzu Barracks this Thursday in Lilongwe.

Speaking after the match, Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira expressed satisfaction with the performance.

“We failed to score in the first half because they packed their defence. We told our players to be calm, patient and creative. It worked, and we scored three goals,” he said.

Mighty Tigers coach Trevor Kajawa, whose side sits fourth from the bottom, said they will bounce back.

“We lost concentration in the second half and conceded the three goals. But the future is still there for us,” he said.

Elsewhere, Silver Strikers hammered Moyale Barracks 3–0 in Lilongwe, while Karonga United beat Goshen City Dedza Dynamos 3–1 at Karonga Stadium.

Silver Strikers retain third position with 44 points from 22 games, Moyale Barracks sit 11th with 30 points from 24 matches, Karonga United are fourth with 40 points from 24 games, while Goshen City Dedza Dynamos lie 12th on 27 points from 26 matches.

