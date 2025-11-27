Government hails Seed Co Malawi for championing golf tournament

The Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Patricia Wiskies has hailed Seed Co Malawi for pumping in $20 thousand dollars for the country to host this year’s Open Golf championship saying that this will help to bring foreign currency into the country.

She was speaking last evening at the official opening ceremony of a four-day Seed Co 2025 Open Golf championship to be held at Lilongwe Golf Club.

“For us as a ministry this is very encouraging to see golf as a sport being encouraged in Malawi, you understand that the impression out there is that golf is only for the elite and is one of the sport that hasn’t really been doing well, so this is a good gesture,” she said.

She has since challenged local golfers to work hard through the tournament inorder to winner the championship and keep the foreign currency into the country.

Managing Director Seed Co Malawi Boyd Luwe said the platform will give an opportunity for Malawian golfers to interact with international golfers and share knowledge on how Malawi can improve the sport.

According to Luwe, the tournament will host 60 professional golfers with 15 golfers from Malawi and he believe that this is a good development as the local golfers will face a good test of international competition as the winner will be based on skills not favoritism.

“We think this will promote the professional golf in Malawi and we shouldn’t be surprised to see champion in Africa coming from this country,” he said.

The tournament will be held in two categories both amateur and professional.

