Police Presence at Former President Chakwera’s Residence Sparks Political Uproar and Nationwide Tension

Chaos and uncertainty swept across the capital on Tuesday as members of the Malawi Police Service (MPS) moved to surround the Area 10 residence of former President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, triggering a furious political backlash and widespread unrest in surrounding communities.

According to senior officials in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), police officers arrived at the premises in three separate vehicle deployments, beginning on Monday, allegedly without presenting any formal documentation or warrants.

“Yesterday they came three times in Cruiser vehicles. Today they have been here once, but they have no documentation,”a senior MCP official told our reporter.

“That is not how you approach the home of a former president. If there is a court issue, they must inform us. This is unacceptable.”

Police officials have not confirmed the purpose of their visit. Deputy National Police Spokesperson Alfred Chimthere told us he needed more time to verify details before issuing a formal response.

The unexpected police activity triggered immediate political shockwaves. By mid-afternoon, all MCP Members of Parliament walked out of Parliament, boycotting sessions in protest.

The lawmakers accuse the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of orchestrating “harassment and intimidation” against the former leader.

One legislator at the scene said MPs rushed to Area 10 after receiving reports that officers had arrived to arrest Dr. Chakwera.

“They have been circling this house since yesterday. We came to see what is happening because something is not right here,” the MP said.

Multiple MCP officials believe the police presence may be linked to an ongoing case involving four German Shepherd dogs allegedly transported from Kamuzu Palace at the end of Chakwera’s presidency.

One former State House employee, Godfrey Arthur Jalale, is currently answering charges in connection with the matter.

There has been no official statement from police confirming whether the investigation relates to the dogs or any other case involving the former president.

Opposition leaders insist that if Dr. Chakwera is suspected of wrongdoing, authorities must follow lawful procedure.

“If Dr. Chakwera has a case to answer, let police come openly and explain what they want. State harassment will not be tolerated,”said Jessie Kabwila, MCP spokesperson.

Meanwhile, a credible inside source has warned that groups in Nsundwe—a township known for past political mobilizations—are reportedly organizing themselves to travel to Lilongwe.

Their intentions remain unclear, but authorities fear the move could lead to violent clashes or mass demonstrations, should tensions escalate further.

Residents in Area 10 describe a tense atmosphere as police vehicles reportedly continued to circle the neighborhood into Tuesday afternoon.

The situation remains fluid. With Parliament disrupted, opposition leaders rallying at the former president’s home, and unconfirmed reports of mobilizations from surrounding districts, Malawi finds itself on edge.

This developing story reflects deeper political fractures in the country—fractures now erupting into open confrontation.

