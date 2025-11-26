NBM plc honours 6 Innovation Jam winners

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has awarded six outstanding innovators for their impactful solutions at the 2025 ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM) Innovation Jam Awards held in Mangochi at the weekend.

Staff Nyoni emerged the overall winner under Imagine Tech category with an assistive learning platform called ‘The Blind Classroom’ designed for visually impaired learners, a solution he says is already transforming learning outcomes.

Nyoni said his innovation emerged from witnessing first-hand the academic struggles faced by visually impaired learners.

He thanked NBM plc for believing in the project which walked away with K2.5 million and a fully funded incubation programme sponsored by the Bank.

“Sometimes an idea alone is not enough you need people who believe in it. NBM plc has shown that they believe in the work we are doing, and we are truly grateful. We also encourage other organisations to support innovations, as this will help drive national development,” said Nyoni.

Earn Mwachangu emerged winner in the FinTech and Digital Economy category, receiving K2 million and an all-expenses incubation programme scheduled to take place in Zambia in 2026, under NBM plc’s sponsorship.

Other recognised winners included Zaulimi App under Agritech category, National Digital Health Systems under eHealth, Chipatala App under She-code spotlight, and E-Flood under Open-Source category, each walked away with K1.5 million.

Speaking during the awards dinner, NBM plc Mobile and e-Money Services Manager, Enala Chirwa, said the Bank has been a consistent supporter of ICTAM’s Innovation Jam since 2019 and has significantly increased its investment in 2025.

“The 2025 edition marks our highest commitment yet, with K75.5 million invested. The Bank’s motivation is anchored on two major pillars: identifying and supporting the brightest innovative minds and providing platforms for visibility and growth for innovators,” said Chirwa.

She added that the Bank’s broader mission aligns with Malawi’s digital ambitions.

“Our strategic objective is to become the most digitalised bank in Malawi by 2027. But we cannot be the most digitalised bank if the nation itself is not digitalised. And the nation can only be digitalised if we have innovation in this space. That is why NBM plc remains committed to supporting the Innovation Jam,” she said.

Chirwa emphasised that NBM plc’s involvement goes beyond awards and monetary gifts.

“Our support does not end with giving out cash prizes. We are funding an incubation programme for the winning innovators. Over the next few months, they will undergo grooming, mentorship and technical support to help them scale and strengthen their innovations,” said Chirwa.

In his remarks, ICTAM President Clarence Gama commended NBM plc for the support and the innovators for playing a crucial role in shaping Malawi’s developmental path.

“Innovators are thinkers and this country needs thinkers if we are to move forward. Our role as ICTAM is to identify these thinkers, nurture them, and through partnerships with institutions like NBM plc and UNDP, help them turn their ideas into impactful national solutions,” said Gama.

This year, NBM plc sponsored the 2024 overall winner, Goodall Salima to go to Ghana to attend the Third Annual TICON Africa Conference.

