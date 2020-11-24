Castel Malawi staff push for removal of expatriate  manager from Madagascar

November 24, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Castel Malawi employees in Lilongwe on Tuesday  embarked on a sit-in  and sealed the entrance to the company’s premises, demanding the removal an expatriate from Madagascar Hubert Miabay Sofiavy, Plant Manager, who is alleged to abuse workers.

The workers have sealed the entry to the premises and are barring anyone from performing duties. They have also stopped all delivery vehicles

The workers said for example, Sofiavy, despite being male, sometimes personally searches female employees’ belongings including hand bags.

Some of the concerns raised by the workers include barring them from having food, barring them from answering phone calls and women complain about having their handbags searched.

The workers barred anyone from performing duties and also stopped all delivery vehicles.

