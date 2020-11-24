Castel Malawi staff push for removal of expatriate  manager from Madagascar

Castel Malawi employees in Lilongwe on Tuesday embarked on a sit-in and sealed the entrance to the company’s premises, demanding the removal an expatriate from Madagascar Hubert Miabay Sofiavy, Plant Manager, who is alleged to abuse workers.

The workers said for example, Sofiavy, despite being male, sometimes personally searches female employees’ belongings including hand bags.

Some of the concerns raised by the workers include barring them from having food, barring them from answering phone calls and women complain about having their handbags searched.

The workers barred anyone from performing duties and also stopped all delivery vehicles.

