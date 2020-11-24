Electricity connected to school after owner sleep over at Escom offices

November 24, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) has been pressured into connecting electricity to a private secondary school after the owner held a lone overnight vigil at the premises of Escom offices in Mzimba on Monday night.

Levi Zimba at Escom’s Mzimba offices for a lone all night vigil
Levi Zimba sleeps outside Escon offices in Mzimba to force the power utility company connect electricity to his private secondary school

Escom public relations officer Innocent Chitosi has confirmed that his organisation has connected power to Chiwawalu private secondary school in Mzimba.

This was after a 62-year-old owner held a vigil at Mzimba Escom offices in protest over delays by the corporation to connect power to his private secondary school despite allegedly paying a connection fee of K81,000 in 2018.

Levi Zimba said he decided to take this action to push Escom to come out clearly on why it is failing to connect electricity to his Chiwawalu Private Secondary along Lojwa on the M1 road.

Chitosi said the two year delay to connect the school was due to lack of materials needed for connections.

Please Finish Fixing Njakwa Livingstonia Road
Please Finish Fixing Njakwa Livingstonia Road
2 hours ago

Hahahahah. C’mon ESCOM. Why would you then accept payment when you do not even have the materials??? Did the materials just miraculously appear after the guy held a virgil???

There is too much mediocrity in Government organizations. This is appalling. I guess the reforms are not even fixing this.

We even had funds for rural electrification programme and ESCOM still had no materials.

0
Reply
Amunabigdaddy
Amunabigdaddy
2 hours ago

If its due to lack of materials Mr Chitosi, where have you taken the materials you have used over night?

Chakwera needs to drain the swamp at Escom

0
Reply
Ulemu Banda
Ulemu Banda
2 hours ago

Well done and you need to sue ESCOM for this delay. Lack of materials for 2 years?? The incompetence is sickening!!

0
Reply
