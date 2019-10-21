Catholic, Anglican bishops express worry Malawi sliding into anarchy and lawlessness

Two Catholic and Anglican bishops have urged Malawians to relentlessly pray for politicians so that they engage in peace talks to avert blood bath in post-election violence.

Speaking at two different occasions, the two bishops expressed worry that Malawi is slowly sliding into anarchy and lawlessness.

Chairperson of Episcopal Conference of Malawi, arch-bishop Thomas Msusa said it sad the country is in lock down for five months now due to political impasse following the disputed May 21 election.

“The country has spent five months, fighting each other, this should not continue,” he said.

He said this on Sunday in his homily during an extraordinary mission month commemoration.

Kilometres away in Chikhwawa, Anglican bishop Alinafe Kalemba of the southern Malawi said President Peter Mutharika holds the key to peace in the country.

He urged the president to reach out to opposition leaders and engage them in peace talks to end the current political impasse.

Kalemba was speaking at Chagambatuka village in chief Makhuwira’s area in the district.

He advised Mutharika to be humble and stop attacking the opposition in order to deescalate the political tension in the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :