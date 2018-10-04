Catholic bishop against quota system of selecting students into Malawi’s public universities

Bishop Professor John Ryan of Mzuzu Diocese of the Catholic Church has challenged the government to listen to concerns over quota system of selecting students into Malawi’s public universities.
A number of sectors criticised the system, arguing it was discriminatory in nature and perceived as a tool for suppressing students from other corners of the country, who were deemed to be having a lion’s share in the public universities.
Speaking when Mzuzu Diocese handed over a primary school block worth K48 million, in Mawende Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Mtwalo, Mzimba District with funding from German-based organisation Chancern Duch Bildung, Ryan said quota system sidelines deserving students from accessing university education.
“I was a teacher for many years and it pains me to see a student, who has done well in his/her studies, failing to reach tertially education because of the district they come from. Selection of students should be based on ability and capacity,” said Ryan.
The Bishop said denying learners opportunities to further their studies leads them into early marriages which results in high lleracy levels and over population.
“One of the problems in rural Malawi is early marriages, but if children are left to continue with their education it helps prepare them for life. If they get educated and find a job, they are in better position to make sound decisions,” Ryan said.
Mmeber of Parliament for the constituency, Harry Mkadawire, the country need to get rid of the controversial quota system of selecting students to public universities, saying it is “evil”.
State vice-president Saulos Chilima who is leading United Transformation Movement (UTM) is on record saying if voted Head of State next year, his administration will come up with a policy to ensure that government supports universities owned by religious groups to increase access to higher education and abolish quoat system.
Chilima said in doing so, there will be enough space for students across the country and in turn end the quota system.
He said said promoting quota – which demands public institutions of higher learning to select a designated number of students based on their district of origin – brings about divisions among Malawians.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
The Bishop should keep quiet.He doesn’t know the predicament of other students who go to public secondary schools. The Catholic Church has made education more expensive through its privatization of all secondary schools under its armpits. This Bishop must take a careful look at students who benefit from Catholic privatized secondary schools because of their parents’ financial muscle. He is Bishop for Mzuzu and I urge him to go to rural Mzimba to acquaint himself why quota system can at least accord the rural North’s students can dream of a walk in the corridors of the university. Men of the… Read more »
Hope our Professor the educationist (APM) is reading this article. Given his credentials, i would have thought that he should be the first one to condemn quota system and find a solution to it. He should be the first one to appreciate that any deserving student should go to university despite the place he or she comes from. For the good 4 years his administration has done nothing to resolve this evil quota system. I am 100% convinced that it has nothing to do with lack of resources but rather lack of political will. How can a student scoring 14… Read more »
John Ryan, your comments just show how ignorant you are about Malawi. Firstly, our education standards are not distributed equally in all areas of Malawi for example; we have good schools that are well equipped starting from infrastructure, laboratories, libraries, electricity, teaching and learning materials plus adequate teachers etc. whereas some schools are pathetic with the opposite of what I have said yet the students write the same examination. Some districts are at advantage because they have access to electricity, good roads and all necessities whereas others are at a big disadvantage to access the same. You’ll be surprised to… Read more »
Its shithead thinkers like you Mr Blame game that dont understand that there is no sympathy in IQ. That’s the very reason Malawi universities fail to achieve better rankings at international levels.
Good argument but with wrong assumptions. Like for example, who between two is disadvantaged in this case scenario. A rural boy from Nthalire Community Day and a nephew of cabinet minister repeating his MSCE at Kaphuka; Private, the former scores 14 points but left out of university selection and the later has 18 points and is selected (given same program of choice) just because of district of origin? Where is equity here (unfairly fair?). By the way, when, who and where was such a research activity conducted that make other people foolishly claim/ believe that other rural areas are more… Read more »
it our tax payers money from nsanje to chitipa and all malawians should benefit not only one corner of malawi.for you atsamunda dont comments much on malawi issues .your are not part us
Nosense …ngat mlibe mfundo zokomenta osangokhala chete bwanji pumbwa iwe ….who have no future…..
Quota system works all over the world. That is the main reason why Catholics have never chosen PAPA from Africa. Quota system for choosing PAPA do not favor Africa. So leave our quota system alone unless you starting choosing Africans for papacy positions.
You are even failing to construct good sentences in English. This is how shithead you are, pretending to be a dumbass Mkandawire while you are some asshole niga from elsewhere! Fuck your ass!
Quota system is evil mothefucker whether your ass likes it or not. Its only shitheads with low IQ and self esteem that hate it!