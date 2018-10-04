UTM catches UK counsillor’s eye:  Ex-Malawi Association UK chair Chunga to stand on UTM ticket

October 4, 2018 James Nthondo -Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Malawi’s first ever elected councillor  in the United Kingdom Clement Chunga has said United Transformation Movement (UTM) policies have caught his eye and will contest as a Member of Parliament for  UTM in Embangweni in Mzimba.

Chunga with the Queen: Joins UTM

Chunga is an elected Councillor in Northamptonshire in England and has said he is going back to Malawi to contest as MP under the UTM ticket in next year’s tripartite elections.

“I have been following their policies and I am swayed by the plans that they have for my country and people in my area have asked me to represent them on UTM ticket. So I will be  back home to be part of the process of representing UTM in next year’s elections,” Chunga told Nyasa Times.

He said he has started development projects in his area with the establishment of a vocational college, Liberty College which is currently enrolling about 100 students.

“The plans that Dr Saulos Chilima, Vice President and leader of UTM has for the country cannot be ignored. Recently you have seen that he has jogged people’s confidence in believing in themselves and that there is nothing which is impossible, things can be done and they should be done by Malawians,” said Chunga.

He said if he did not believe in himself he would not have been elected as Councillor in England.

“I want to follow all the processes required for one to represent UTM in elections and that is why I am coming back at the end of the month for me to fulfill these processes. All well meaning Malawians should change and give UTM a resounding victory next year if we want to have a bright future for our country,” said Chunga.

Chunga was at one time Chairman of Malawi Association in UK.

Sipho Chipeta
Guest
Sipho Chipeta

I bet a sizable group of our mps in parliment have foreign passports. APM said he only have a green card but did someone actually followed it up to verify it

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
che nnungu
Guest
che nnungu

Matchona kuno ku Malawi ayi. They know nothing of what the local Malawian is going through

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Mbanji
Guest
Mbanji

Let a fellow Malawian help develop the country…. drop the never-ending politics, stuff like that just keeps on dragging us, he’s started developing his constituency already and others have benefited by way of education which is a good thing; a fresh mind into our political arena won’t kill, we are a democracy after all. Give a guy a chance.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
50 minutes ago
Patrick Phiri
Guest
Patrick Phiri

I doubt if this guy is eligible for elected position in Malawi. By being a Councillor in UK, he most likely is a citizen of UK. He is also a citizen of Malawi. Malawi laws don’t allow dual citizenship. He is already disqualified on that account.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Shakira
Guest
Shakira

You must be talking about the presidency not parliamentarian seat.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Gas Machine Head
Guest
Gas Machine Head

Matchona ena nde amenewa! What a waste of time. Malawi’s voting patterns are way too different to the West. You ought to be known by the grassroots.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
dUNTU
Guest
dUNTU

boma ilo!!!!!

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

