UTM catches UK counsillor’s eye:  Ex-Malawi Association UK chair Chunga to stand on UTM ticket

Malawi’s first ever elected councillor in the United Kingdom Clement Chunga has said United Transformation Movement (UTM) policies have caught his eye and will contest as a Member of Parliament for UTM in Embangweni in Mzimba.

Chunga is an elected Councillor in Northamptonshire in England and has said he is going back to Malawi to contest as MP under the UTM ticket in next year’s tripartite elections.

“I have been following their policies and I am swayed by the plans that they have for my country and people in my area have asked me to represent them on UTM ticket. So I will be back home to be part of the process of representing UTM in next year’s elections,” Chunga told Nyasa Times.

He said he has started development projects in his area with the establishment of a vocational college, Liberty College which is currently enrolling about 100 students.

“The plans that Dr Saulos Chilima, Vice President and leader of UTM has for the country cannot be ignored. Recently you have seen that he has jogged people’s confidence in believing in themselves and that there is nothing which is impossible, things can be done and they should be done by Malawians,” said Chunga.

He said if he did not believe in himself he would not have been elected as Councillor in England.

“I want to follow all the processes required for one to represent UTM in elections and that is why I am coming back at the end of the month for me to fulfill these processes. All well meaning Malawians should change and give UTM a resounding victory next year if we want to have a bright future for our country,” said Chunga.

Chunga was at one time Chairman of Malawi Association in UK.

