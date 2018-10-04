Mutharika returns this weekend from New York

President Peter Mutharika is epxetced to teturn home this weekdn from New York, United States of America (USA) where he attended the 73rd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that ended on Friday.
Government officials were tight-lipped on the precise day the President would be returning home.
However, ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials confided that they were preparing to welcome Mutharika at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe this weekend.
The chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) Lloyd Muhara said they would properly announce details of Mutharika’s return.
Mutharika left for US on September 21 and he was among the first presidents to arrive in New York.
Most leaders including Malawi’s neighbouring Presidents of Zimbabwe (Emerson Mnanangwa), Zambia’s Edgar Lungu, Tanzania’s John Pombe Magufuli, Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique and South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, returned to their respective countries after the general assembly.
Mutharika remained in New York to attend multilateral and bilateral meetings.
Besides attending the meetings, Mutharika was conferred with an honorary degree by Washington University on Sunday. He received the Doctor of Humane Letters.
Unlike other UNGA trips where President has taken nearly a month to return home after the general assembly ended, this time around he is not delaying.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Is it just my observation that for the past UNGA no single African head of state has made impact on the stage worth BBC , Al Jazeera or CNN mention. It seems their speeches are so lukewarm and uninspiring that no one takes notice. In fact these African leaders are so ineffective at their own regional body AU that no one in Africa is interested.
No need to return to Malawi Mr President, you being here makes very little impact. Mchacha and his brigade of cadets are running the show with or without you.
total shame. the whole educated minister wearing colours of a political party in AMERICA. as if she is in mponela near kasangadzi river. my foot
2017 there was not a single fatal air accident in the whole world. So far 200 plus have died this year. Just statistics sindikunena kuti awanso ndege yao igwe. Koma zitatero mwina Malawi tingapulumuke mu gehena tili lero. May kwatalika amalawi tili pa moto ndalama akuseweretsa akuluwa mapwevupwevu
Inu ndinu achitsiru othelatu,how can a normal person wish his leader death?….muzipita ku Zomba basi
Not only his leader but his fellow human being. Amalawi nsanje yanu yafika potero mpaka? Mwagulitsa umunthu wanu chifukwa cha ndale? Ayi ndithu patrick mbewe inensotu mfunda wanga ndi mbewe ndiye ndikukupemphani kuti muchepetse nkwiyo wanu ndithu, ukuwonongetsa chikhalidwe chanu chenicheni cha chimalawi. Ngati wachibale wanu akamwalira kaya pa ngozi kaya pa matenda, inu ndikumava chisoni ndikumalira, ndimomwemonso achibale a Peter Mutharika ndi anthu ena akwere nawo mundegewo azamvere kupweteka ngati iwo atamwalira. Ndikhulupilira thembelero mwaliika pa anthu awa silibwera mubanja lanu first, chifukwa nthawi zambiri ndimmene zimakhalira. Kukumba chidzenje kuti wina agweremo, umagweramo ndi iwe kapena okondedwa wako instead.
MALISECHE AKUBWERAAAAAA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Amwene umunthu mulibe and you don’t even know how serious is a plane crash ngati kuli kulodzedwa akulodzani kwambiri. Uzaziwona m’mene zimakhalira when you are involved in the situation you are now proud of.
Kumakhala serious aMalawi.