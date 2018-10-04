Mutharika returns this weekend from New York

President Peter Mutharika is epxetced to teturn home this weekdn from New York, United States of America (USA) where he attended the 73rd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that ended on Friday.

Government officials were tight-lipped on the precise day the President would be returning home.

However, ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials confided that they were preparing to welcome Mutharika at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe this weekend.

The chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) Lloyd Muhara said they would properly announce details of Mutharika’s return.

Mutharika left for US on September 21 and he was among the first presidents to arrive in New York.

Most leaders including Malawi’s neighbouring Presidents of Zimbabwe (Emerson Mnanangwa), Zambia’s Edgar Lungu, Tanzania’s John Pombe Magufuli, Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique and South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, returned to their respective countries after the general assembly.

Mutharika remained in New York to attend multilateral and bilateral meetings.

Besides attending the meetings, Mutharika was conferred with an honorary degree by Washington University on Sunday. He received the Doctor of Humane Letters.

Unlike other UNGA trips where President has taken nearly a month to return home after the general assembly ended, this time around he is not delaying.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :