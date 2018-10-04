Cattle rustler jailed 5 years, herd boy gets 4 years imprisonment

A cattle rustler in Chikwawa Mike Sintidu – a well known butcher in the district- has been handed a five-year- jail sentence after been convicted of theft of 15 herds of cattle along with butcher a herdboy Heston Mphonde.

Mphonde has been slapped with four years imprisonment with hard labour.

Emmanuel Namarwa, prosecuting, told the court that the second convict, Mphonde, was employed by four cattle owners as their herdboy and on May 21 this year, he connived with Sintidu t sell all the catlle and lie to his employers that he had lost all the animals.

They were charged with theft of cattle, contrary to Section 281 of the Penal code but both denied the charge..

The state paraded six witnesses against the first convict and four against the second to successfuly prosecute them and proved them guilty.

Prosecutor Namarwa prayed to the court to mete out harsh sentences to the two considering that theft of livestock cases were on the rise in the district.

First Grade Magistrate, Gladstone Chirundu said the two deserved stiff punishments.

He sentenced Sintidu, 24, to five years and Mphonde, 22, to four years in jail to serve as a warning to others with similar intentions.

