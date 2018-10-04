Bushiri in Uganda with prophetic crusade to win thousands to Christ

Fresh from a succesful crusade in Malawi, South-African based Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church is now in Kampala, Uganda, where he has began his two-day crusade by leading thousands to Jesus Christ.

Bushiri arrived in Kampala on Tuesday as part of his ongoing Global Prophetic Tour which aims at winning two million souls for Jesus Christ and so far, one million four hundred and twenty thousand who have been won to Christ only via his campaigns since last year.

The revered leader of ECG was in high spirit on Wednesday at Kibogo Stadium where he preached for close to five hours.

Prophet Bushiri also took time to pay tribute to the three members of his church who died on a road accident Tuesday morning.

After Uganda, the tour continues in Cape Town, India, Vietnam, Russia, Canada and later this year, he will finish with FNB Stadium South Africa.

The Global Prophetic Tour has taken Bushiri to the South Korea, United States of America (USA), Australia, Dubai. Nigeria, Tanzania, his home Malawi and now Uganda.

