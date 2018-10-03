Msukwa voted Africa chess GS: Malawi men’s team win at Chess Olympiad

Former Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) president Kezzie Msukwa has won the post of general secretary for African Chess Confederation (ACC) on Wednesday, October 3 during polls held at the world chess governing body’s elective Congress that took place on the sidelines of the 43rd World Chess Olympiad taking place in the Eastern European city of Batumi in Georgia.
Msukwa, the president for Southern African regional chess body, the Zone 4.3 – managing 14 chess federations – was Chessam president for 14 years until August this year when Susan Namangale took over and was also in Batumi in his capacity as a FIDE electoral commissioner when the delegates elected former Russian deputy prime minister Arkady Dvorkovich as FIDE president.
Msukwa won on the ticket of Zambian Lewis Ncube, who by virtue of retaining his post as ACC president means Msukwa also wins the post he contested for as general secretary, as explained online by Namangale.
Ncube floored West African financial magnet, Essoh Essis of Cote d’Ivoire by 23 votes to 21. Ncube once served as FIDE deputy president.
Msukwa has now joined Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu as the country’s pride in international sports administration after Nyamilandu was elected as FIFA Council African Anglophone member during an elective congress held on Sunday in Egypt.
Earlier, Dvorkovich beat his rival Georgios Makropoulos from Greece by an overwhelming 103 votes against 78. Makropoulos, who had been FIDE vice-president since 1982, had been acting as FIDE president after Kirsan Ilyumzinov was kicked out by a presidential board, accusing him of being unethical in his dealings.
Meanwhile, the men’s Team Malawi beat Jersey 3.5-0.5 on on the same day while the ladies lost all four to fellow Africans Angola in the 9th round of the ongoing 43rd World Chess Olympiad.
Fide Master Gerald Mpungu drew, Candidate Master (CM) Chiletso Chipanga and the Mwale brothers, CM Joseph and George won their matches. Richard Chiona was the substitute.
The ladies featured Woman Candidate Master (WFM) Linda Jambo-Chaoloka, Daisy Nkhoma, Annie Simwawa and Magret Ngugama. Ellen Mpinganjira was on the bench.
After 9 rounds played with two more to wind up the 2018 Olympiad, the men’s team have now won three having already beaten Guam 3-1 and Cyprus 2.5-1.5, drawing 2-2 with Jordan and losing five (against Brazil 0-4; Mongolia 0-4; Belgium 0.5-3.5, Chinese Taipei 1-3 and Barbados 1-3).
The ladies have done well against fellow Africans, winning two games against Rwanda 2.5-1.5, Seychelles 3-1 and drawing with 2-2 with Namibia. They have also lost five; against Luxemburg 0-4, Uganda 1.5-2.5, Ireland 0-4 and Thailand 1-3 and 0-4 against Botswana.
So far the individual score cards for the men are: CM Joseph Mwale (5.5 points out of 8); CM Chiletso Chipanga (3 points out of 8); George Mwale (2.5 points out of 6); FM Gerald Mphungu (2 points out of 8) and Richard Chiona (.5 (half) point out of 5).
For the ladies: Ellen Mpinganjira (3 points out of 7); Margret Ngugama (3 points out of 7); Daisy Nkhoma (2 points out of 9); WFM Linda Chaononga (2.5 points out of 9); Annie Simwaba (.5 (half) point out of 7).
