Msukwa voted Africa chess GS: Malawi men’s team win at Chess Olympiad

Msukwa, the president for Southern African regional chess body, the Zone 4.3 – managing 14 chess federations – was Chessam president for 14 years until August this year when Susan Namangale took over and was also in Batumi in his capacity as a FIDE electoral commissioner when the delegates elected former Russian deputy prime minister Arkady Dvorkovich as FIDE president.

Msukwa won on the ticket of Zambian Lewis Ncube, who by virtue of retaining his post as ACC president means Msukwa also wins the post he contested for as general secretary, as explained online by Namangale.

Ncube floored West African financial magnet, Essoh Essis of Cote d’Ivoire by 23 votes to 21. Ncube once served as FIDE deputy president.

Msukwa has now joined Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu as the country’s pride in international sports administration after Nyamilandu was elected as FIFA Council African Anglophone member during an elective congress held on Sunday in Egypt.