Chiwanja Cha a Yao cultural group to launch October 29

Yao tribesmen have announced the launch of their heritage grouping called Chiwanja Cha a Yao -literary meaning an Association for the Yaos- on October w9 2018 as a way of preserving their culture, similar to what former Malawi president the late Bingu wa Mutharika, formed – Mulhako wa Alhomwe.

Reverend MacDonald Sembereka, spokesperson for the group, said a special cloth for the ceremony has been designed and no party colours will be entertained during the launch where former presidents Bakili Muluzi and Joyce Banda, who are Yaos have been invited.

“We just want to celebrate this day with them,” he said.

Sembereka further indicated that they have invited political leaders from all political parties as well as religious leaders from various religious groupings.

Initially, the Yao’s formed Ndamo Sya Yao, but the group died a natural death due to political interference, among others.

Sembereka told Nyasa Times that Chiwanja cha Ayao’s main purpose is to “preserve, promote and nurture the Yao values and norms among those who call themselves such and the upcoming generations.”

He said the group will also strive to enhance visibility of Yaos and their contribution to national development.

“Yao people are hard-working and have been contributing to national development. We will be celebrating and encouraging more of that,” said Sembereka.

