Catholic bishops under Covid-19 attack: 7 priests test positive

January 17, 2021 Quentin Mzumara – Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Malawi Catholic bishops are under Covid-19 siege as their counterpart from Zambia who attended the funeral for Archbishop Tarcizio Ziyaye and mingled with them has died of the pandemic.

Covid hits Catholic clergy 

Bishop Moses Hamungole of Monze diocese in Zambia was reported dead on Wednesday following Covid-19 attack.

Hamungole announced that he tested positive to Covid and was under treatment. The bishop attended the burial of Archbishop Ziyaye of Lilongwe recently.

Meanwhile, there are reports that  all staff at Archbishop Thomas Msusa’s house in Blantyre archdiocese have been asked to go for Covid-19 test.

So far, seven priests are known to have got Covid-19. These include Fathers George Kaliati, Gervanzio Namba both of St Pius parish, Mark Makolo of St  Montfort parish,  Peter Kamtembe of St Martin parish and Fr. Ernest Kafunsa all from Blantyre archdiocese.

Others are Fr. Dominic Kazingatchire of Dedza diocese who is Dean of academic affairs at Catholic University and Fr  Martin Mthumba of Holy Rosary Parish in Lilongwe Archdiocese.

In a statement, Lilongwe Archdiocesan Administrator the Very Reverend Patrick Thawale urged all those who were in contact with Fr Mthumba to go for Covid test. He said the parish would be closed for fumigation.

The Episcopal Conference of Malawi has meanwhile asked old and priests and the faithful with underlying conditions not to go to church.

Renaissance Man
Renaissance Man
5 hours ago

Tikuwafunira zabwino our Priests. We appreciate their service and hope things will return to some normality so that ma Parish Blantyre archdiocese.

Che Belo
Che Belo
5 hours ago

Some of these priests you are mentioning recovered. Also Ziyaye was laid to rest over 3 weeks ago. The timeline does not strictly fit possible transmission from the Zambian bishop to Malawian bishops.

Justice for all
Justice for all
6 hours ago

In God’s power app shall be well Corona is not strong enough than Good Amen

Top
Top
5 hours ago
Reply to  Justice for all

Amen

