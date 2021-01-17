Malawi records highest number of Covid hospital admissions, death toll rises
Malawi has registered 562 new coronavirus (Covid-19) in the last 24-hour reporting period and hospital deaths has risen by 9 amid a surge of infections, 18 new recoveries and the highest number of admissions at 167 in 18 hospitals across the country — with Blantyre still as the highest at 71.
However, co-chairperson of the Presidential task force on Covid-19, Dr. John Phuka says “ all is not lost” in the battle against the pandemic.
“We should not despair or lose hope as we can stop the spread of the disease if all of us act decisively and choose to adhere to the preventive measures,” Phuka said.
“I have observed that there is fear, worry, stress and anxiety among the public with how the disease is spreading. Let me point it out that these are expected responses to perceived or real threats, and at times when we are faced with uncertainty or the unknown.
“As such, it is expected that people are experiencing fear in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. Added to the fear of contracting the virus in a pandemic such as Covid-19 are the significant changes to our daily lives in support of efforts to contain and slow down the spread of the virus.”
Phuka, therefore, said it is important that the public should look after their mental health, as well as their physical health wellbeing and encourages them to calm down and concentrate on how collectively they can stop the disease from spreading further.
“If we work together in unity and solidarity, we should be able to defeat this pandemic,” he added.
“It is important at this point that we should be able to identify through testing those that have the disease, isolate them while receiving appropriate care depending on the severity of the disease.
“The contacts of the confirmed cases should also be tested for Covid-19. If you feel stressed during this period, please seek psychosocial support by calling your nearest facility or by calling 54747 (Airtel) or 929 (TNM) or 0882 431 111.
“Coping with stress in a healthy way will make all of us stronger in all ways and it will be easier to defeat the pandemic.”
He also observed that there is general late health seeking behaviour among people whereby patients are arriving late at treatment units while in severe state that is resulting in poor disease outcomes.
Malawi has so far confirmed about 10 000 coronavirus cases and 275 deaths – including two cabinet ministers.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
zipangizo Mankhwala staff malo othandizila ma patient akupelewera. tili ndi manyumba a boma ongokhala komaso nyumba zogula zomanga ndi ndalama za cashgate zingokhala ena akubisala. thos is the time to unearth all this. kulibe nde mukuti riisk allowances. my foot. where in the world did you hear that healthcare staff gets risk allowances ?? can whoever imposing this stop the foolishness please. we are a laughing stock and we are mot serious LETS REMEMBER PLEASE THAT THIS IS A CRISIS .Is DPP alive when there was fashion show in that regime biying samoosa at 1 pin nkhuku at 35 pin… Read more »
Please Please close the Schools life is very important than education and there is no future without life so Please Chakwera don’t do prove your stubbornness on this matter you have to put people’s lives first.
Are they going to close markets as well?
Young people are niw the biggest threat. For them it’s business as usual and they don’t listen to avdice from parents to do things differently. Dr. Phuka you are speaking like a medical professional, but anxiety among ordinary people cannot be ruled out. People are losing bread winners, come to think of that. Let’s all look up to our creator for the best protection.
Malawi is a joke! How can we have a nutritionist lead in the fight against a pandemic when we have Public Health specialists in this particular area?
Yes Malawi is a joke full of people who think just like you.
Mine is a question to this committee. Is aware that private schools are hiding information about the presence of Convid amongst their students. One sure case case is at Kings Foundation Schools where a parent to one of the students had succumbed to Convid and their child who is a student at this school , tested positive and is at home.. At another privat3 school the one director who was managing the nursery section has died of Convid while the other director (the husband) is ICU at KCH.. But bloth schools are operating normally. Parents of students/ Learners do not… Read more »
Lllets work together we shall overcome this pandemic and we don’t need to be scared if we were born to die with this virus nothing can stop it let’s just follow the protocols
Covid is here to stay, so lets observe preventive measured , closing a school is not a solution my friend but follow rules of how to prevent the spread