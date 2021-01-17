Coach Dzinkambani resigns after Karonga Utd run of poor results

Coach Dan Dzinkambani says his team’s run of poor results ‘hurts more than anything’ and he has resigned.

Dzinkambani said in post-match interview after his side was beaten1-3 by Ekwendeni Hammers on Saturday.

“I would rather resign. I have good reasons to resign. This is a decision I have made because what happened today is terrible. The team is in good shape but I think there is something happening behind [the scenes] and I need to leave the stage for others,” said Dzinkambani.

General Secretary for Karonga United, Ramsy Simwaka, said it was news to him that Dzinkambani had resigned.

“We are not getting good results at home. We will need a written report from the coach and determine whether he leaves or not,” Simwaka said.

Meanwhile, soccer follower, Draxon Maloya, has faulted Karonga United supporters for requesting to have Dzinkambani sacked.

“Dzinkambani is one coach they will regret to have lost. He took the team to Airtel Top 8 finals and recently gave them important wins in Blantyre including that against Wanderers. They could have done better by holding their patience,” remarked Maloya.

Karonga United are on position 9 with 11 points from 9 games.

