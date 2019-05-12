Catholic Church mark Vocations Sunday:  ‘Have the courage to take a risk with the Lord’

Catholics in the country on Sunday joined the rest of the world’s denominations in praying for various vocations during services known as ‘Vocations Sunday.’

Vocations Sunday is an age old tradition in which the faithful drop to their knees to reflect and pray for their vocations, as well as pray for young people so that they are inspired by the Holy Spirit in choosing the way they want to lead their lives.

Director of Pontifical Missionary Society (PMS) in the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), Vincent Mwakhwawa, said the national service was held at Zomba Cathedral.

“It is a crucial and important day for the Church across the world. We will be praying for young people to reflect on which vocations they are going to go for.

“We dedicate the Sunday to teaching our faithful on how to remain steadfast to their respective vocations as well as soliciting funds to support those training in various vocations,” said Mwakhwawa.

According to Mwakhwawa, this year’s service was dedicated to prayers for young men and women to have courage to take risks for what they want to do for the glory of God.

“The risks should help them to experience peace of mind as well as joy here on earth and after life,” he said.

And in his message, the Holy Father Pope Francis called on the faithful “to have the courage to take a risk with the Lord and for the Lord”.

Reflecting on the Gospel narrative of the calling of the first disciples of Jesus by the Sea of Galilee (Mk 1:16-20), the Pontiff, in his message for Vocation Sunday, gave as example how brothers Simon and Andrew encountered difficulties as fishermen, sometimes coming home “weary and disappointed.”

“Much of life is like that. Each of us tries to realize his or her deepest desires. We engage in activities that we hope will prove enriching, and we put out on a ‘sea’ of possibilities in the hope of steering the right course, one that will satisfy our thirst for happiness. Sometimes we enjoy a good catch, while at others, we need courage to keep our boat from being tossed by the waves, or we are frustrated at seeing our nets come up empty,” Pope Francis said.

The calling for a life of vocation, the Holy Father emphasized, involves being courageous amid the risks.

“Responding to the Lord’s call involves putting ourselves on the line and facing a great challenge. It means being ready to leave behind whatever would keep us tied to our little boat and prevent us from making a definitive choice. We are called to be bold and decisive in seeking God’s plan for our lives,” he stressed.

The Pontiff called on the youth to be open and courageous in dealing with the risks that go with being ‘called.’

