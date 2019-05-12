Mutharika cancels campaign tour due to ‘urgent matters’: MCP takes a dig at president’s health

Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) Lloyd Muhara on Sunday announced that Malawian President Peter Mutharika has cancelled a scheduled whistle-stop campaign tour in central region districts of Dedza and Salima, prompting opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to question whether the 79-year-old still has the stamina to run the country.

MCP social media groups were claiming President Mutharika has cancelled the trip due to “fatique” and the party has expressed concern over his health, saying he should retire.

The opposition party also claims the Malawi leader was trying to sort ongoing conflict over killings of persons with albinism as his aides have been named in court to have played a hand in the murder of Macdonald Masambuka, 22, a person with albinism.

However, Muhara in a statement seen by Nyasa Times stated that President Mutharika has “postponed” the tour “due to urgent matters that have to be done”.

Reads the statement: “The Office of President and Cabinet wishes to state that the general public will be informed of nay future arrangements of the Presidential whistle stop tours.”

Meanwhile, MCP presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera, continued his hunt for votes in the northern region.

He was in Nkhatabay and also Mzimba where he accused the DPP administration of failing to deliver on its 2014 manifesto promises; hence, the party should be voted out.

Said Chakwera: “Malawians have suffered in the last five years because of this administration. There is no reason to vote them again into power for another five years.

“They promised to end corruption, but you can see that corruption has reached alarming levels. They have failed you.”

The MCP leader, who was leader of opposition in Parliament, promised that once ushered into power, an MCP administration will revamp the agriculture sector and improve health systems.

Chakwera had his first go at the presidency in 2014 when he finished second to Mutharika with 1 455 880 votes against 1 904 399 then incumbent Joyce Banda had 1 056 236. United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential candidate Atupele Muluzi had 717 224 votes.

